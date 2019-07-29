3 charged in drive-by shooting at east Jackson home

1/3 John Ferrell

2/3 Charles Key

3/3 Jacobe Snipes





JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after a drive-by shooting the night of Tuesday, July 23, at a Griffin Street home.

Charles Key, 28, John Ferrell, 25, and Jacobe Snipes, 18, are each charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Court documents say officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Griffin Street.

Court documents say witnesses told police a white Hyundai Elantra drove by, shooting at the home.

One person was on the front porch and two others were inside when the glass front door was shot out, according to court documents.

The vehicle was found around 10:15 p.m. at 33 Carver Avenue.

Court documents say Ferrell had the car when it was located and was later identified as the driver of the vehicle during the shooting. Court documents say Key and Snipes were identified as passengers in the vehicle.

Police say all three men are known gang members.

They are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8.