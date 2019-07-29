4 injured in boat explosion at Pickwick Landing State Park

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boat explosion Saturday morning at Pickwick Landing State Park that left four people injured.

TWRA says they responded to a report about a boat exploding around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The incident happened about a half-mile upstream from the boat ramp.

TWRA says seven people were on board, and four people were injured.

One person was taken by helicopter to a nearby trauma center. Three others were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the TWRA.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.