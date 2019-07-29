BREAKING: Madison Co. sheriff announces lawsuit against county

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff John Mehr announced Monday afternoon that he has filed a lawsuit against the county commission due to an alleged lack of funding for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mehr announced the lawsuit during a news conference Monday at the sheriff’s office.

In an accompanying written statement, the sheriff’s office cites the ability to recruit and retain law enforcement officers among the difficulties caused by budget constraints.

The sheriff’s office requested a $25 million budget from the county commission for the current fiscal year, but the commission granted the department $22 million during their budget discussions in June.

We will have more on the lawsuit and what it means for the county on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5, 6 and 10.

See the full written statement from the sheriff’s office here: