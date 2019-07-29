City of Martin clears way for new $7M library

MARTIN, Tenn. — The C.E. Weldon Public Library in Martin has officially outgrown its shelves.

“I am finding that the library is being used more than ever,” Director Roberta Peacock said.

Now she’s getting to design a brand new $7 million facility that houses more than just books.

“The library is no longer just a place to come get a book or do research,” Peacock said. “It’s much more than that. In fact, a 21st century library is where you can come attend a class, come to a program, get training.”

The city received a $5.5 million loan, and now they’re filling in the gap with the help of the community.

“My task is to raise about $1.5 million for the construction of this beautiful building, and we’re about 1.1 something,” said Nick Dunagan, president of the Martin Public Library Foundation and former chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin. “So we’re over a million and looking to wrap this up in the next several months.”

He says now that ground has officially started moving at the old police station, it’ll be easier to raise the remaining money.

“From a fundraising standpoint, this has been a really easy sale,” Dunagan said. “People have been really excited about it.”

The whole city seems to be on board.

“We’ve done so much redevelopment in downtown,” Mayor Randy Brundige said. “So many new shops have come. This will just be something added to downtown that will be there for years so our children, their children, and grandchildren can go in and enjoy.”

To donate, visit martinpubliclibrary.org or visit the C.E. Weldon Public Library.