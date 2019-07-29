Gradually Increasing Clouds, Storms Possible Later

Weather Update: Monday, July 29 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on the quiet side. Mainly sunny and humid. Temps will start off in the upper 60s, then climb through the 70s/80s. High temp, especially away from any storm activity should top out around 90°. This afternoon, we will track another cold front dropping SE towards West Tennessee. It will be on the slow side, so I don’t expect it to clear the area through this evening. The chance of storms will start to increase mainly after 2 or 3 PM. Then the chance increases through early evening. Main threats today will just be heavy rain, thunder/lightning. At this point, it does not appear storms will be particularly strong. But I’ll check on that for the Midday/Noon show.

