Investigation continues after car found in Lake Graham

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The sheriff’s office is still investigating a car found Saturday in Lake Graham.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes says investigators have not found anything suspicious inside the car at this time.

Mapes previously said a fisherman spotted a large object on his fish finder, which led authorities to discover the submerged car.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said the car was in about 12 to 15 feet of water.

The car was pulled from the lake just after 7 p.m. Saturday after about five hours of working the scene.

Authorities say the car appears to have been in the lake for an extensive amount of time.

