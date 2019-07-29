Madison County Sheriff sues county over $25 million budget request

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. –“I am filing a suit against Madison County,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

This comes after Madison County Commissioners denied Sheriff John Mehr his $25 million budget request and only approved $22.2 million.

“If we do not receive the adequate funding we need, than it gives us the right to go and file suit against the county,” said Sheriff Mehr.

County Commissioner Chairman Gary Deaton said the county has done all they can do for the sheriff’s department.

“I was disappointed that the sheriff did this I was hoping that there was another way we could work through this, but evidently he didn’t think there was,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Gary Deaton.

Sheriff Mehr said he needs the full $25 million for recruitment, retention and an extensive amount of resources.

“Everyone is paying above our pay and were losing the most qualified officers, there are lots more duties that you don’t realize we do, it’s unbelievable,” said Sheriff Mehr.

He also said the funding is necessary for the sheriff’s office to operate.

“The current funding that we received, it will not be sufficient, we barely made it through this last year,” said Sheriff Mehr.

“Did he have enough, I don’t know but we did all we could do, we gave him all we could give him,” said Deaton.

“We can’t give a department a 17 percent increase in one year, it’s just we can’t do that, without a tax increase, he’s suing the taxpayers the ones who elected him, if he receives this amount of dollars,” said Deaton.

Sheriff Mehr decided not to comment on the legal actions taken against the county at the time.