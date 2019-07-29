Mugshots : Madison County : 07/26/19 – 07/29/19

1/53 Aliste Morily Simple domestic assault

2/53 Ashtin Wood Violation of community corrections

3/53 Austin Edwards Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations

4/53 Bernard Hardin Violation of order of protection



5/53 Billy Ray King Jr. Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, violation of order of protection, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/53 Christy Smith Violation of community corrections

7/53 Cierra Kirby DUI by consent/allowing

8/53 Darius Currie Violation of probation



9/53 David Gunn Violation of probation

10/53 Dawann Reid Violation of probation

11/53 Derick Starks Aggravated assault, evading arrest, hit-and-run property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/53 Devon Owens Violation of community corrections



13/53 Dante Eaton Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/53 Dustin Brown Violation of community corrections

15/53 Eric James Miles Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/53 Frances Lilly Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations



17/53 Gregory Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/53 James Courtney Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

19/53 James Wade Meeks DUI

20/53 Javorris Long Failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency



21/53 Jerry Vinson Schedule VI drug violations

22/53 Jevon Elliot Criminal trespass

23/53 Jose Villegas-Mendez Driving while unlicensed

24/53 Joseph Remillart Simple domestic assault



25/53 Joshua Mangum Simple domestic assault

26/53 Kaminski Turner DUI

27/53 Karessha Westbrook Failure to appear

28/53 Kennedy Walls Vandalism



29/53 Kourtney Neely DUI

30/53 Maricus Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/53 Mario Middlebrooks Evading arrest, reckless driving, vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

32/53 Marlon Anderson Schedule VI drug violations



33/53 Martez Curry Theft under $999, criminal simulation

34/53 Micah Burdine Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/53 Nicholas Sinclair Violation of probation

36/53 Orlandis Glenn Aggravated assault, false imprisonment



37/53 Orlandos Huey Contraband in penal institution, violation of probation, failure to appear

38/53 Quentin Childress Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

39/53 Ralphele Wilson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

40/53 Reunite Gibbs Violation of probation



41/53 Robert Earl Borner Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/53 Robert Junior Cook Criminal trespass

43/53 Ronald Bills Driving on revoked/suspended license, Fugitive-hold for other agency

44/53 Sedarious Fuller Assault



45/53 Ashley Nicole Peete Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/53 Tamarcus Deonta Whiteside Shoplifting-theft of property

47/53 Tangela Locke Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

48/53 Terrance McNary Violation of order of protection



49/53 Tervarian Martin Possession of methamphetamine

50/53 Travis Brooks DUI, Reckless driving

51/53 Wesley Leon Wyatt Fugitive-hold for other agency

52/53 Willmer Omar Pacheco-Lopez Violation of community corrections



53/53 Zhylyak-Mykhalo











































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/29/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.