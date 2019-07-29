North Side placing focus on the present, not the past

JACKSON, Tenn. — The North Side football program has taken a turn for the better after putting together a Cinderella story nobody saw coming.

Following a 1-9 season in 2017, the Indians finished the 2018 year as region and city champs, making it all the way to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

While some key players from last year’s group graduated, North Side fans can expect to see some familiar faces on the highlight reel in 2019, especially senior running back Haynes Holt. Under the leadership of second year head coach, Jesse Powell, the Indians abide by the “Hoka Hey” standard, giving their all every day on every snap of the ball. This philosophy is what helped turn the program around in 2018, and is what they will continue to apply in 2019.

North Side will suit up in the Henry County Jamboree one week before the start of the season on August 16.