Scattered Thunderstorms Possible This Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, July 29th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are currently moving through portions of West Tennessee ahead of an oncoming cold front. This cold front will be a feature of the forecast for the next few days bringing some relief from the heat and humidity but not much. After 6 days in a row without rain, some spots may see quite a bit of rain tonight with these showers moving slowly through the Mid-South.

TONIGHT

In light of tonight’s chance for storms, the threat for severe weather remains low but a strong thunderstorm producing heavy rain and frequent lightning is still on the table. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity will be hit-or-miss, so not everyone may see the rain on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 80s in the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the slightly cooler weather ahead and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

