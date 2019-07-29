South Side reloads with young talent looking to make immediate impact

JACKSON, Tenn. — In Class 4A football, South Side has recently stepped on to the scene as one of the state’s top programs.

However, with many key leaders gone, the Hawks coaching staff will be looking for new players to step in and fill important roles. South Side is still crawling with talent, and these young athletes are eager to get out and perform in key situations late in the game.

Head coach Tyler Reeder is focused on developing new players in different roles for the 2019.

The Hawks will get the chance to take the field in front of an audience for the first time on August 16 for a Jamboree scrimmage at TCA.