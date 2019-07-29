Tips to help your student catch Zzz’s instead of F’s

JACKSON, Tenn. — Is your child getting enough sleep? With school starting back soon, you’ll want to make sure they are wide awake for the first day of class.

“Adequate sleep is paramount for a good performance in school,” said Dr. Peter Gardner, medical director at Physicians Quality Care.

The National Sleep Foundation suggests starting a new sleep routine 10 days before school starts. It will reset your biological clock.

“The biggest problems we see with kids who don’t get enough sleep are increased mood swings, irritability, poor impulse control, decreased concentration,” Dr. Gardner said. “Obviously they just don’t do as well.”

The foundation also says to keep a normal bed time, even on the weekends, to keep your sleep consistent.

“That morning light exposure reinforces appropriate circadian rhythms. That will be much more effective when school starts,” Dr. Gardner said.

Doctors recommend getting your physical activity, or exercise, in about three hours before you got to bed so your body has enough time to cool down.

And, when it comes to electronics, keep them out of the bedroom completely.

“The biggest problem we run into are electronics,” Dr. Gardner said. “You’re going to have to take the phone away from the kid if you want them to sleep.”

Physicians also recommend limiting exposure to caffeine, especially after lunch.