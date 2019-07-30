Coaches, players, and local officials gather to preview the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup race

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tonight, representatives from Liberty Tech, South Side, and North Side all gathered with local officials to prepare for the upcoming Commissioner’s Cup race.

Last year was the inaugural year of the Commissioner’s Cup between the three schools. It was Indians of North Side who secured the cup in the final game of the 2018 regular season, defeating South Side 26-7.

This evening was night full of reflecting on last season and previewing what to expect in the fall.

Each team is scheduled to play the other two once during the regular season. The team with the best record of the three will be awarded the Cup.