Decatur Co. General Hospital Board meets, names new interim CEO
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–Decatur County General Hospital has new leadership.
The Decatur County General Hospital Board met Tuesday evening for a special called session.
The meeting was closed to the media and lasted about 90 minutes.
When the meeting reconvened, members told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the hospital’s CEO/Administrator had resigned.
Members voted to name Greg Buckley of Progressive Hospital Group as Decatur County Hospital’s interim CEO/Administrator.