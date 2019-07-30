Decatur Co. General Hospital Board meets, names new interim CEO

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–Decatur County General Hospital has new leadership.

The Decatur County General Hospital Board met Tuesday evening for a special called session.

The meeting was closed to the media and lasted about 90 minutes.

When the meeting reconvened, members told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the hospital’s CEO/Administrator had resigned.

Members voted to name Greg Buckley of Progressive Hospital Group as Decatur County Hospital’s interim CEO/Administrator.