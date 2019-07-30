“Friends of Heart” present five new AEDs to Lexington Utilities

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–Another local city now has the equipment to save a life.

“Friends of Heart”, a fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, presented five automated external defibrillators or AEDs to Lexington Utilities.

The devices which will be placed in Lexington Utilities trucks and in their office to recallibrate deadly heart rhythms of a person who has gone into cardiac arrest.

“Well, in an emergency, where seconds count, having this equipment here with us available and with everyone trained, it could be the difference in life and death,” said Micheal Harper, general manager of Lexington Utilities.

“Friends of Heart” has now placed more than 60 AEDs in public rural areas throughout West Tennessee.