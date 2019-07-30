George Day Dodson III, “Bud”

George Day Dodson III, “Bud”, 71, died suddenly Thursday evening July 25, 2019. He was born In Humboldt TN, September 29, 1947, one of four children born to the late Dr. George Dodson, Jr and Sara Adams Dodson.

He graduated from Jackson High School, attended the Webb School and graduated from Lambuth College. Bud being Bud, helped numerous people with his handy work which turned into a construction and development company. His entrepreneur vision kept him involved in many businesses and projects. He was a member of Forked Deer River Coon Club, an avid fisherman, hunter and chef extraordinaire. Bud was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to all.

He is survived by his wife Lynne, three sisters, Fern Harper and husband Birnie of Oak Ridge, TN, Eliza Forbes of Jackson, TN, Anne Lawson and husband Wendell of Knoxville, TN. Four stepchildren, Christianna Fairchild Bohs and husband Thomas Lawrence Bohs, Jeffery Downing Buehler and wife Laura Massengill Buehler, Vincent Hearn Buehler and wife Stacey Wiles Buehler, Victor Caslin Buehler and wife Gerri Claycomb Buehler. Bud also had six step grandchildren, Lydia Fairchild Bohs, Zachary Downing Buehler, Megan Fairchild Buehler, William Hearn Buehler, Victoria Lynne Buehler, Christian Michael Buehler, eight nieces and nephews, Eliza Cole and husband Kevin, their three children, Caroline, Harper and Maggie. Sam Harper and wife Alyssa Koski Harper, Dodson Harper and wife Krista Powers Harper, Sara Harper and husband Kevin Lenard, Katie Wilson and husband Todd, their two children Eliza and Mary, Max Lawson and Wife Jennifer and their children Dash, Adelide and Clancy, Fern Pruss and husband Matthew, Gwen Gulmire and husband Connor and their child Lawson.

SERVICES: Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00PM at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Paul Clayton and Rev. Sky McCracken officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm prior to the service. The Forked Deer River Coon Club is asked to sit as a group.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Alzheimer’s Association Mid-South Chapter, 478 Craighead St, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 731.668.1111.Arrington Funeral Directors/facebook or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of George D. Dodson III “Bud” please visit ourSympathy Store.