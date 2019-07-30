Lee Greenwood to play free concert at Shiloh

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park and Hardin County will host Grammy winner Lee Greenwood for a special birthday celebration.

Greenwood, best known for his patriotic hit “God Bless the USA,” will perform on the battlefield Saturday, August 17, according to a news release from the park.

The free concert will be held in celebration of both the National Park Service turning 103 years old on August 25, as well as Hardin County turning 200 years old this November.

The concert is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

Greenwood has released more than 30 albums over his four decades in the music business, the release says.

Opening the show will be Alabama singer/songwriter Joseph Baldwin.

For more information on this and other Shiloh events, call the park’s visitor center at 731-689-5696 or visit their website.