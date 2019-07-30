Local schools focus on bus safety

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Last year, across the country, at least five children were killed at bus stop accidents.

Local officials want to make sure the number goes down to zero.

“We usually try to pick up students on the door side so they don’t have to cross the street,” said Britt Eads, supervisor of transportation in Chester County. “It’s real important if you would have your children wait until the driver tells them it’s time to come across.”

Eads says most of the accidents happen in the mornings or afternoons at the bus stop outside of the student’s home.

Sometimes, the older students have the chore of checking the mail or bringing in the garbage can.

“It would be better if they just cleared the road, get a good ways away from the road, and wait a little later until traffic isn’t bad,” Eads said.

But the bus and car line at the school can be another place where an accident could happen.

“Just be aware if there’s a bus and it’s school time, they could stop at any moment, so go ahead and start preparing,” Eads said.

Now all of the buses have another safety feature — a child safety alarm, to make sure everyone’s gotten off the bus.

The bus driver has to walk all the way to the back to turn it off.

Student safety on the bus is just as important. “Follow the rules. Even though they look simple, follow them, just because it’s a lot safer,” Eads said.

Eads says they also use the Remind app to send out bus information. Download that to stay up to date on route information.