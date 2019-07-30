Magnetic trivet recall information

Tristar has announced a recall for its magnetic trivets due to an ingestion hazard.

The magnets can reportedly detach from the trivets, allowing young children to swallow them.

If two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together and clamp onto body tissues, causing serious issues.

Tristar Products has received one report of magnets detaching and being swallowed by a child. The child did suffer intestinal perforations and blockage, requiring surgery.

This product is sold with Copper Chef 10-piece cerami-tech nonstick cookware sets and is also sold separately.

The trivets attach to the bottom of hot metal cookware, allowing it to be placed on tables.

If you have these trivets, place them out of reach of children and contact Tristar Products to receive a free replacement.

You can contact Tristar Products at 800-718-5136 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online by visiting www.Tristarproducts.com and clicking on “Trivet Recall Information.”