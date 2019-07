July 31 is 731Day. Organizers describe the event as a celebration of Jackson and all those who are proud to be a part of West Tennessee.

731Day events include a water balloon fight at Casey Jones Village and Porchfest, which features free and family-friendly music from local musicians throughout the LANA area in residents’ yards.

You can find more information about 731Day, including a full schedule of events, at the Our Jackson Home website.