Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/19 – 07/30/19 July 30, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff Tyler Dean Jackson Rape, aggravated statutory rape, sexual battery by authority figure Amber Hearn Failure to appear Elvis Gilmore Violation of community corrections Felicia Forman Simple domestic assault Jesse Sisco Violation of probation Keshawnay Futrell Aggravated assault Kiara Beard Criminal impersonation, failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license Latasha Massengill Vandalism Mary McGinnis DUI, violation of implied consent law Poncho Watkins Driving on revoked/suspended license Sebrena Blayde Failure to appear Telly Flakes Failure to appear Teneshia Kelley Failure to appear Trevion Swift Evading arrest The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/30/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots