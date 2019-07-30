Organizers prepare for this year’s 731Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A unique event now in its fifth year will celebrate the city of Jackson and West Tennessee.

“We started 731Day about four years ago when we had the revelation that 731 would make a perfect July 31st holiday, and since then, it’s been growing a lot,” Our Jackson Home’s editor-in-chief Katie Howerton said.

The publication, along with several area businesses, are partnering for 731Day.

“We just wanted an excuse to have a day to celebrate all things Jackson and, really, West Tennessee,” Howerton said.

The local holiday originally started as a fun outdoor activity.

“The first year, we just wanted to do a family friendly event, so we thought water balloons would be a fun, affordable, easy way to do it,” Howerton said. “It went really well, and it’s evolved over the years.”

731Day will also include porch-front concerts in the LANA neighborhood.

Porchfest has two different areas. Path A is the Campbell and Westwood area, and Path B is Division and Wisdom.

“Last year, it was just one path, and this year, we’re doing two paths to allow for more musicians and a bigger crowd,” Howerton said. “Some you may recognize from other events, but for a lot it’s one of their first big events to share with the community.”

731Day also features a service project with United Way. This year’s project benefits the Dream Center.

For more on the schedule for 731Day and maps to Porchfest, click here.