Potential for Dense Fog Wednesday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, July 30th

Slowly but surely, the sky will reveal more sunshine in West Tennessee this afternoon and evening with clearer skies after sunset. Without much more rain expected for the remainder of the day or night ahead, we can almost say for certain that this will have been the 3rd wettest July on record after 0.63″ of rain in Jackson brought us to 10.50″ total for the month!

TONIGHT

Light winds should allow for dense fog to develop early Wednesday morning, so be prepared for visibility to be less than a mile around sunrise. Temperatures will drop to the middle 60s tomorrow morning.



After the fog dissipates tomorrow, mostly sunny skies are expected later in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 80s and it’ll be humid Wednesday but less muggy on Thursday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast temperatures with cooler weather ahead and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

