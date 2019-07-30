Public speaks out over Dr. Brent Lay’s JMCSS proposals

JACKSON, Tenn.–“And this whole charade has done nothing but delay, delay, delay,” said one Jackson-Madison County parent.

Tuesday’s Long Range Planning Committee meeting stirred up quite a crowd to hear Dr. Brent Lay’s 2nd proposal for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“I titled my presentation the “Greatest Schools in America”, because with all my heart, I feel like we can have the greatest school’s in America,” said Dr. Brent Lay.

Lay, who is retired, works as a part-time Minister of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson.

He also served as Director of Recreation for Madison County and Director of Juvenile Court Services.

He said he supports the idea of more K-8 schools.

In Dr. Lay’s 30-minute proposal he suggests moving elementary students to North Side High School to relieve overcrowding.

“I’m just now asking for the 5th grade through the 8th grade to be those closest to North Side School, it saves taxpayers $15 million,” said Dr. Lay.

Leann Henderson, a Pope Elementary School parent said she does not agree with this idea.

“Small children are very impressionable, there’s no reason that even if they are in separate buildings with separate entrances, that we need to have that interaction,” said Henderson.

Dr. Lay also said another reason to have more K-8 schools is because he says middle schools in Madison County aren’t doing well.

“Google that up and you’ll see them bragging over and over again that and sometimes there’s 8-10 year old studies saying that a K-8 is far better than middle schools,” said Dr. Lay.

“We have a K-8 at Rose Hill that’s representative of our entire district, they score right at the district average, so my question professionally, is if a K-8 fixes everything, why isn’t Rose Hill the highest ranking school in the district,” said Dr. Jared Myracle, JMCSS Chief Academic Officer.

Many of the plans Dr. Lay suggested were opposed by some parents at the meeting. Leann Henderson was given 3 minutes to comment on his proposal.

“Dr. Lay, whose credentials do not include JMCS parent, teacher, administrator, or even an independent public education expert,” said Henderson.

“They think what I am talking about now is delaying the new school, I am very much for the new school,” said Dr. Lay.

“All that they have heard from Dr. Lay is a distraction,” said Henderson.

The Long Range Planning Committee said they will look at Dr. Lay’s proposals over the next 30 days.