Funeral services for Raymond Robert Clay, age 63, of Henderson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Clay passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Clay will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.