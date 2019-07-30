Redemption and tradition fuel Henry County for the 2019 season

PARIS, Tenn. — Success on the gridiron is not just desired, but often expected in Paris, Tennessee. The atmosphere at Henry County High School on Friday night’s is reflected on the field.

Led by fifth year head coach James Counce, the Patriots reached another Class 5A state title game last year, only to fall five points shy of bringing back the gold ball. So, it’s back to business as usual in 2019, and as Coach Counce likes to put it, his team is looking for those 5 points.

Every year the Patriots factor in a large senior class, loading up with 27 for the upcoming season. Getting back to Cookeville is the goal every year, and today Coach Counce explained that in order to have that opportunity, it starts with how they perform in the regular season.

Henry County will open up the season with Haywood in week one, but will host a Jamboree on their campus the week before on August 16.