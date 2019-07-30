Suspect in custody, 1 injured after Friday shooting in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man remains in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon in Humboldt, according to police.

Police say officers responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North 17th Avenue. Officers found a 30-year-old man at the scene with a gunshot wound.

In a news release Tuesday, police say officers were able to identify a suspect, who was later arrested.

The suspect has not been identified.

The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where he is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.