Eagles recovered from injuries and ready to begin new season

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s nearly football time on the campus of Jackson Christian. The Eagles return a variety of key players from last year’s group.

Coming back from a season ending injury, expect to see senior Caedan Clark behind center. Running back Jackson Taylor also returns as well as a talented young receiving core to complete the Eagles offensive attack.

It was learning curve last year, as Jackson Christian fell short in the playoffs to Middle Tennessee Christian. But as they prepare for a loaded region schedule, head coach Darby Palmer knows that in order to see the big picture, his team needs to focus on the basics every day in practice.

The Eagles will kick things off with a Jamboree scrimmage against Humboldt, then will open up the season on the road at FACS.