Lincoln Elementary starts school year with all things new

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local elementary school welcomes all things new: a new year, new students, new teachers, and a new building.

Students, parents and teachers came out to the new Lincoln Elementary building on Whitehall Street for the ribbon cutting Friday morning.

“It brings a sense of newness not just to the community, but to the scholars to the staff. Everyone’s excited about the new beginnings,” said LaDonna Braswell, principal at Lincoln Elementary.

Before the ceremony, teachers were already inside getting their classrooms prepared for the start of school Monday morning.

“I’m looking forward to doing wonderful things with my scholars, in ELA and enjoying this new building,” said third-grade teacher Virginia Davis.

“When you wake up in the morning it’s new, and when they can get a vision of where they want to go in life, they will always excel,” said third-grade teacher Sabrina Transou, who has been teaching for almost 40 years.

“Being that I’m a beginning teacher, getting to come into a new building with new faces, a lot of new faculty members, it’s like we’re all learning together and growing together,” said new first-grade teacher Felicia Reeves.

Braswell says she hopes the students and anyone else that comes through the doors at the new Lincoln Elementary School building will make it a home away from home.

“This is their space,” Braswell said. “Every corner of this building belongs to them. And I hope they come in every day excited and ready to embark on a new level of learning.”

Students will have their first day in the new building on Monday.

School officials want to remind parents to register their students for school.

Visit the “Seen on 7” section for a link to register online.