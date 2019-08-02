New exhibit to open at local museum

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A new exhibit will open at a local museum in Union City in 2020.

Discovery Park of America held a conference on Friday to discuss a new exhibit called “Agriculture: Innovating for our Survival.”

Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park of America, explains how the new exhibit will educate people.

“A lot of people don’t really have any idea how food gets from the farm to the family, and so through this exhibit, we are going to have a lot of interactive displays, a lot of stories and artifacts, and so people will go through and learn,” Williams said.

Williams says agricultural roots run deep in West Tennessee.

“All the facts about about agriculture and what is the truth about GMO’s and organics and so how are we going to end up feeding a growing population in the future,” Williams said.

The exhibit will be in a building that is known as the tractor barn.

“[It] is almost 9,000 square feet. It has over vintage tractors inside, which is a lot of tractors,” Williams said. “So, we are thinking we can have less vintage tractors in there, and so that’s where the artifacts, some of the interactives. That’s where the theater and the experience will be.”

The exhibit is expected to open in October 2020.

