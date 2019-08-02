Police seek man in theft of vehicle from gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are working to identify a man as they investigate a recent vehicle theft outside a gas station.

Surveillance video from July 30 shows an unidentified man taking a 2017 Chevy Trailblazer at Circle K, located at 1817 North Parkway, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police describe the person of interest as a man wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later. The owner reported several items missing from inside the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Jackson Police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).