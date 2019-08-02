Volunteer seeks help to host refugee family

JACKSON, Tenn. — A volunteer with Area Relief Ministries is seeking help for a refugee family he’s hosting.

“They’re refugees. They’re here seeking asylum in the United States,” Area Relief Ministries volunteer Michael Pappis said.

About three weeks ago, Area Relief Ministries learned about the Cirpaci family, a Romanian family living in their van in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

After witnessing this, Pappis decided to take in the family.

“I had a house that I was living in, and I had a couple of extra bedrooms, so I asked for them to move in with me, and we’ll see what we can do,” Pappis said. “It’s a husband, a wife, and they’ve got four children, one of which is a two-month-old baby who just had open heart surgery.”

Pappis says the husband, who really wants a job, can speak some English, but they mostly talk through Google Translate.

Several local groups have donated food to the family, but they need a place to stay as soon as possible.

“I don’t have the resources anymore,” Pappis said. “I don’t have the money to be able to afford their family plus my family right now, and I’m completely broken over it.”

The family cannot leave Madison County until after their asylum hearing, which is set for the end of August.

The family needs a place to stay until then.

To donate food, money, or other supplies, you can go through First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

Make checks out to First United Methodist Church – Romanian Family Fund or give online here.

To host the Cirpaci family, contact Mike Pappis at (615) 618-7010.