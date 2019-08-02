Wife of Jackson mayor pleads not guilty to shoplifting charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — The wife of the Jackson mayor appeared in court Friday morning and pleaded not guilty after being accused of shoplifting.

Jessica Nicole Conger, also known as Nikki, appeared in Jackson City Court Friday morning.

She was cited on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge on July 21 and had until August 2 to turn herself in.

“We will waive formal reading of the indictment and the charges and ask for a court date of August 28,” Conger’s attorney, Bill Massey, said in court.

Judge Blake Anderson said in court Friday morning that he doesn’t want to seem biased in any way, so he’s going to pass the case on to another judge.

“I think it’s best that I not hear this case,” Anderson said. “I feel like I could make an objective decision, but appearance is the key.”

Anderson swore Conger’s husband, Mayor Scott Conger, into office on July 1, a little over a month ago.

“I have contacted Henderson County General Sessions Judge Steve Beal who has agreed to hear this case,” Anderson said.

Conger’s August 28 hearing is still tentative pending confirmation from attorneys and Beal.

Massey sent WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the following written statement Friday afternoon:

“I informed the Court today that I represent Mrs. Conger and entered a plea of Not Guilty – and that plea will not change. Judge Anderson recused himself to avoid any ‘appearance of impropriety’ due to Mrs. Conger being the wife of the Mayor. Neither I nor the Prosecutor asked for recusal. We both know Judge Anderson to be a good judge who is fair and impartial. But this charge will be hotly contested and I believe he just felt it was best to have a Judge from another jurisdiction hear the case. Judge Beal from Lexington agreed to preside. I look forward to seeing the video of this alleged theft during a self service check out at Walmart with her 3 year old.”

Mayor Conger addressed the charges in an earlier interview.