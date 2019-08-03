City leaders celebrate new milestone for the city of Three Way

THREE WAY, Tenn. – City leaders pose with shovels as they celebrate a new milestone by breaking ground for a new city hall in Three Way.

Mayor Larry Sanders says this is something the city has been looking forward to for several years.

“We have a makeshift now its a little kind of like a construction building,” said Sanders. “Now it will combine it all. We will have a board room and offices to conduct city business all in one building.”

The mayor says a new city hall has been in the plans since 2005.

“We have had people say well “Where is city hall ? Can we come and talk to you?” So it will give us a little more space and make us look like a functional city,” said Sanders.

City recorder, Susan Rogers, says she believes with an new city hall, this will help improve the city of three way.

“Three Way is an up and coming area and we are just very excited for the city, for the people of the city and we are anticipating growth in this area and its just a dream come true,” said Rogers.

“We are just happy to be at this point that we can afford it,” said Sanders. “It’s not raising taxes to do it. We are doing it within our capital budget and our operational budget that we already have.”