Community gathers for pancreatic cancer benefit

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–“She has pancreatic cancer, and we’re raising money to kind of help her throughout the process of the traveling and bills and everything,” Mary Harmon’s niece, Denise Jones, said.

Mary Harmon’s family, friends, and community gathered at the Lexington Civic Center for an evening of fellowship and support.

Everyone enjoyed barbeque from Scott’s, a concert from multiple churches, and an auction.

Jones said that they’ve been planning for a month to put the fundraiser together.

“Everybody pitched in. It’s not just a family thing but a community thing. So, everybody pitched in and did what they could do,” Jones said.

Hundreds of community members gathered to show their support.

“It feels good to know people are out there willing to help you in any way they can,” Harmon said.

Family members say they’re thankful for such a huge turnout, and for the community coming together and being supportive.

As far as a monetary goal for the fundraiser, “we haven’t set a goal. Anything will help,” Jones said.

Jones said the extra money will really help her aunt with daily travels back and forth to Jackson for appointments.

Despite the situation, the family says, “we are stronger together!”