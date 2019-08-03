Hospitals treating at least 22 El Paso victims

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex:

Hospitals say they are treating 22 victims of the mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

The Del Sol Medical Center is treating 11 patients, the University Medical Center of El Paso is treating nine, the El Paso Children’s Hospital is treating two.

Ryan Mielke (MIL’-kee), a UMC spokesman, says one patient died at the hospital.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire at or near the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday that multiple people were killed and wounded, though they didn’t say how many.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.