Jackson City Federation hosts 10th annual Vivian Bell Scholarship luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Federation hosted its annual Vivian Bell Scholarship luncheon Saturday.

The luncheon took place at Phillips Hall on the Lane College campus on Saturday.

Scholarship chairperson, Erma Johnson says she is excited to help students further their college education.

“Scholarships can take you a long way through college,” said scholarship recipient, Jade Ross. “They can cover your tuition. It’s just a lot that can go with it, so I am very grateful to be the one that is receiving the scholarship.”

“I am a fifth-grade teacher, and the scholarship really helped me out with my funding of my freshmen year of college,” said scholarship recipient, Sydney Smith. “I know that scholarships are very hard to find, and the club definitely provided me with funding.”

This is the 10th annual Vivian Bell Scholarship luncheon.