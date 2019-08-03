Scattered Showers And Storms Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 9:20 a.m. – Saturday, August 3rd

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours today. Locally heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning will be possible, so remember – when thunder roars, move indoors!

TODAY

Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s in the afternoon with humidity making it feel like the middle to upper 90s at the warmest point of the day. From the late morning through the evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible producing heavy rain and frequent lightning

It will also feel very warm with our dewpoints in the 70’s. Looking at our weekend, it will be hard to escape at least a small shower before the end of the weekend.

Stay weather aware, and when thunder roars, move indoors! Our forecast looks similar on Sunday with drier weather to start the workweek. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

