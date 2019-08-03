JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson City Federation hosted its annual Vivian Bell Scholarship luncheon at Phillips Hall on the campus of Lane College.

Scholarship chairperson, Erma Johnson says she is excited to help students further their college education.

“Scholarships can take you a long way through college,” said scholarship recipient, Jade Ross. “They can cover your tuition. It’s just a lot that can go with it so I am very grateful to be the one that is receiving the scholarship.”

“I am fifth grade teacher and the scholarship really helped me out with my funding of my freshmen year of college,” said scholarship recipient, Sydney Smith. “I know that scholarships are very hard to find and the club definitely provided me with funding.”

This is the 10th annual Vivian Bell Scholarship luncheon.