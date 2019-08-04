A community celebrates 100th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. – Sunday is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Post 12 John A. Deavers that was established on August 4th of 1919.

Historian Dennis Ward Earl Jr says Deavers was a pastor at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Jackson.

He became a part of the Army YMCA in 1917.

He was enlisted in June and commissioned on July 5, 1918 and he was shipped out for France.

He embarked for France from New York on July 21,1918.

“He was assigned to the 61st infantry regimen of the 5th division. They moved to the front on the 12th of October and 13th of October Chaplain Deaver was killed,” said Ward Jr.

A monument to his memory was erected in his home town of Cleveland, Alabama in 1929.