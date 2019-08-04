A local Christian singer’s album release

JACKSON, Tenn.– Emily Taylor is a member of the Women of Hope in Medon.

Women of Hope is a faith based ministry that helps women overcome drug and alcohol addictions.

Taylor has now been clean over a year and pursing music full time.

“It doesn’t have to stay that way, there is always hope, there is always a way out, there is always freedom available to you,” said Emily Taylor.

Taylor said she wants to be an inspiration to other women,that they can overcome addiction as well.