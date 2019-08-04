Church holds block party for families

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local community comes together for a fun event.

Soul Quest Church on North Highland Avenue is having its annual biggest Sunday ever block party. Kids from all over the Hub City came out to enjoy bounce houses, food trucks and even a petting zoo.

“We are having the block party to celebrate the end of love week, but also to start school and getting people back involved,” said operations pastor, Austin Coleman.

Coleman says with this block party its a way to give back to the community and also a way to give back to all the organizations that have helped our community.

“So we serve with RIFA, Women of Hope, we served here at Northside filling potholes and striping the parking lot, landscaping and did a ton of painting inside and so different organizations around town,” said Coleman.

It was a way for kids to have some fun right before school starts.

“I am having a lot of fun and i know my little cousin is,” said an attendee. “I have raced a couple of kids.”

“There’s the at the movies in the kids department upstairs and then there is all the bounce houses outside,” said an attendee. “It’s a great way to get kids out here and more involved in church.”