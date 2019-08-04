Dog runs out of vehicle after car accident on I-40

BROWSNVILLE, Tenn. — A local pet owner is asking drivers to keep an eye out after losing her dog in a car accident on I-40 Saturday.

The wreck occurred on I-40 west at mile marker 50 near the Weigh Station.

Owner Nicole Holtzman says the back windshield of her car broke, which led to her dog’s carrier opening, and her dog Scooby jumped out of the car and ran away.

Scooby is a female Cockapoo, weighs about 20 pounds and has cream- and peach-colored fur.

Scooby is wearing a blue collar with tags on it.

“She’s really skittish, but I’m hoping someone will be able to, I don’t know if she’ll go to anyone,” Holtzman said. “Just everyone keep your eyes open especially around that highway and nearby woods.”

If you see Scooby, call Holtzman at 734-972-4536.