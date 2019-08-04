Local teen prepares for the World Karate Championship

CAMDEN, Tenn.– “Get to come in here and fight and get to know people, it’s a lot of fun,” said Ethan Peevyhouse.

For Ethan Peevyhouse, Martial Arts is his passion and come this October he will get to fight for a title in the U.S.A Karate Championship.

“No did not expect it at all,” said Peevyhouse.

Peevyhouse said he got into Martial Arts for his anger issues at a first, and he didn’t expect to gain anything out it.

“Johnstons Martial Arts, it’s really made a difference in me, like coming here, it’s a lot more fun, and learning the way to do it, it’s very creative,” said Peevyhouse.

“I had a great teacher in the beginning, his name is Patrick Steele, he kind of made us do all the basics, and all kinds of other stuff,” said Peevyhouse.

Now with a blue belt, he said basic Martial Arts fundamentals are one of the many things he learned from coming to classes.

“A lot of being obedient, things like that, how to fight of course, self defense, things like that,” said Peevyhouse.

Peevyhouse said his training will help him be ready for the competition.

Peevyhouse is one of 6 people to be chosen for Team USA from Tennessee, they will leave for the competition the 3rd week of October.