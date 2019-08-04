Road construction continues in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Roads are being closed as road construction continues in Jackson.

Interchange improvements are being done on Highland Avenue from Ridgecrest Road to Vann Drive for the pavement and construction of retaining walls.

I-40 is being widened from just east of exit 79 to just east of exit 82.

I-40 going east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures at the exit 82 interchange for pavement and placement of portable barrier rail.

Highland Avenue will have intermittent lane closures between Carriage House drive and Vann Drive for paving operations.

After this work, the cloverleaf ramps at exit 82 will be permanently closed and traffic will utilize the new temporary traffic signals.