Authorities seek to ID people in video near Milan warehouse fire

MILAN, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for your help identifying several people seen on surveillance video.

Police believe these individuals, shown in surveillance video in the area of a warehouse that caught fire last week in Milan, may have information that could help determine the cause of the fire.

The Milan Fire Department says the fire Aug. 1 originated in a warehouse across the street from Milan Box Company.

The warehouse does not have electricity, leaving the cause of the fire under investigation.

If you know these individuals or have information on the fire, call the Milan Fire Department at 731-686-3996 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.