Daily Chance for Scattered T’storms This Week

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, August 5th

For the last couple of days, scattered showers and thunderstorms have plagued West Tennessee’s afternoons and evenings, but today it’s been dry! We have a rain-free night ahead but scattered showers and thunderstorms will show up across the 7-Day forecast. Expect a fairly typical forecast for the beginning of August!

TONIGHT

After a mostly dry day across West Tennessee, we can expect mostly clear skies to continue tonight. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise Tuesday with a potential for patchy fog. Visibility could end up dropping to less than a mile around daybreak.

After the fog, be prepared for scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm or two tomorrow – especially during the afternoon and evening. You might end up hoping for a shower though with high temperatures near 90°F and a heat index in the middle 90s! There’s more heat and humidity ahead with a continued chance for rain each day this week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including which days look wettest and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.



