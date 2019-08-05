Decreasing Low Clouds And Fog, Then Sunny

Weather Update: Monday, August 5 —

We start the morning off on a rather foggy note! A dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 9:00 AM. Be sure and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination this morning. There will be a lot of extra traffic this morning both due to school starting and slower traffic due to foggy conditions! As for the rest of today. We’re looking at mainly sunny skies, with the main flow shifting from east to more northerly. This will help bring slightly drier air into West Tennessee. Although, I think there is still a slight chance of an isolated/brief shower or storm this afternoon.

