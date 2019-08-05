Football nearing it’s return in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — The start of the high school football season in Milan is just weeks away. It’s a sport the Bulldogs have played and continue to play at a high level.

Every year, Milan poses a serious threat in in Class 3A, eager to get to Cookeville. However, the past two seasons, the Bulldogs have been the victim of the same result, losing to Covington in the playoffs.

Over the offseason, head coach Teddy Pettigrew and his staff have been focusing on getting their guys stronger in the weight room, accustomed to some changes on the offensive side of the ball, and most importantly, prepared to meet the traditional Bulldog standard.

Before the start of the regular season, Milan is scheduled to host Union City in a Jamboree scrimmage on August 16.