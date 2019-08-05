How prepared are local law enforcement for an active shooter situation?

JACKSON, Tenn. — At least 30 people were killed over the weekend in two different mass shootings, one in Ohio and the other in Texas.

Memorials are already starting to appear to remember those victims. But what are our local law enforcement officers doing to be ready in case something like this happens in West Tennessee?

Every officer with the Jackson Police Department goes through active shooter training.

In 2015, recruits learned how to locate, identify and take down a gunman during a training course at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

Then, last year, school resource officers were a part of the training at the West Tennessee Regional Training Center.

It was a two-day, 16-hour course where officers learned how to respond in this kind of situation and even get the chance to fire paint rounds.

But other training takes it a step further, bringing in real students.

In February, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Madison County Sheriff’s Office along with Jackson-Madison County school officials participated in a drill.

Students participated to give the drill a real-life feel and add that extra pressure for the officers participating.

Another drill with students happened in June. The students got a brief rundown of what would happen, then split up into the school.

Several agencies participated in this drill, making sure everyone is as prepared as possible in case this kind of violence were to ever come to West Tennessee.

Tuesday on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, we’ll hear from officials about what to do if you find yourself somewhere with an active shooter.